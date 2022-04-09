ECHL Transactions - April 9

April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 9, 2022: CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Jeff Solow, D

Norfolk:

Mackenzie Dwyer, D

Wheeling:

Brody Claeys, G

Wichita:

Brendan van Riemsdyk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Peter MacArthur, F returned from bereavement leave

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Allen:

Add Jack Combs, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Josh McKechney, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Paul McAvoy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Busch, F activated from reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Add Lynden McCallum, F assigned by Henderson [4/8]

Indy: Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Jeff Solow, D activated from Injured Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Zach Berzolla, D activated from reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Mathew Santos, F returned from loan to Providence

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Shea, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Newfoundland:

Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Lavigne, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve

Delete Mason Millman, D placed on reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G loaned to Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Zach Driscoll, G signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve

Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Tim Vanstone, F activated from reserve

Delete William Leblanc, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/9)

Utah:

Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/29)

Wheeling:

Add Matt Foley, D returned from loan to Tucson

Add Alex D'Orio, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Wichita:

Add Lucas Renard, G added as EBUG

Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve

Add Billy Exell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Mitchell Balmas, F activated from reserve

Add Max Newton, F activated from reserve

Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Felix Bibeau, F recalled by Bridgeport

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.