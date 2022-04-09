ECHL Transactions - April 9
April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 9, 2022: CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Jeff Solow, D
Norfolk:
Mackenzie Dwyer, D
Wheeling:
Brody Claeys, G
Wichita:
Brendan van Riemsdyk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Peter MacArthur, F returned from bereavement leave
Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Allen:
Add Jack Combs, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Josh McKechney, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Paul McAvoy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Busch, F activated from reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Add Lynden McCallum, F assigned by Henderson [4/8]
Indy: Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Jeff Solow, D activated from Injured Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Zach Berzolla, D activated from reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Mathew Santos, F returned from loan to Providence
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Shea, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Newfoundland:
Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve
Delete Hayden Lavigne, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve
Delete Mason Millman, D placed on reserve
Delete Darion Hanson, G loaned to Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Zach Driscoll, G signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve
Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Tim Vanstone, F activated from reserve
Delete William Leblanc, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/9)
Utah:
Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/29)
Wheeling:
Add Matt Foley, D returned from loan to Tucson
Add Alex D'Orio, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Wichita:
Add Lucas Renard, G added as EBUG
Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve
Add Billy Exell, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Mitchell Balmas, F activated from reserve
Add Max Newton, F activated from reserve
Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Felix Bibeau, F recalled by Bridgeport
