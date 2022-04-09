Steelheads Shut out by Grizzlies, 4-0
April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (36-31-3) came up short in a 4-0 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (40-27-3) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,183 fans, the 26th sellout of the season.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
The Steelheads worked against the Grizzlies throughout the course of the night, but the bounces fell to the opposition's direction. The Grizzlies scored their first in the opening frame on a drop pass to take the advantage followed by a net-front deflection in the second period to stretch to a 2-0 lead. The Grizzlies tacked on two more in the third period with the first on a centering pass and the second into an empty net for the 4-0 result.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. UTA - Trent Miner (36-save shutout)
2. UTA - James Shearer (game-winner, assist)
3. UTA - Luke Martin (goal)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jake Kupsky (G) - 21-24 saved
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Jake Kupsky: Despite getting the loss, the Kupsky held strong throughout the game, stopping 21 shots. In his 10-straight starts, the netminder is 6-4-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage with one shutout.
CATCH OF THE DAY
Though they sit outside the playoff picture heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Steelheads still have a strong opening for the postseason with two games remaining. If the Steelheads win their final two games of the regular season on the road, they would need just one loss from the Tulsa Oilers in any fashion to take a playoff spot via tiebreaker during the final weekend. If the Steelheads take one of their next two games, they will require the Oilers to drop three of a possible six points in Rapid City over their final three games to take a position also via tiebreaker. The Steelheads are 7-7-0 against the Grizzlies this season heading into the final weekend.
ATTENDANCE: 5,183 (26th sellout)
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads begin the final weekend of the regular season against the Grizzlies on Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2022
- Steelheads Shut out by Grizzlies, 4-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Clinch Playoffs with 4-0 Shutout Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Ebbing's Two Goals Propel Royals over Maine on Wall of Honor Night - Reading Royals
- Indy Offense Explodes for 6-2 Win over Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Big Crowd Watches Heartlanders Host Fan Appreciation Night vs. Indy - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Suffer Heartbreaking OT Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Knock off Thunder, 4-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Neiley Leads Atlanta with Hat Trick in Home Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Lose to Komets in Front of Sell out Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Boeing Leads Comeback Charge as Walleye Down Nailers, 4-3 - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Don't Lose Ground, Despite 4-3 Defeat - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Complete Late Comeback to Beat Trois-Rivières 3-2 in OT - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Channels Stingrays Legends in Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Second Period Surge Not Enough in Reading - Maine Mariners
- McCarron Sets Career Assists Record in South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Sinclair Makes 28 Saves in Loss to Growlers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Recap: Growlers Double up Cyclones 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - April 9 - ECHL
- Glads Sign Two Co-Captains from Colgate - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Host Mariners on Wall of Honor Night - Reading Royals
- Lions Look to Make It Four Straight Wins Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Regular Season Home Finale for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Is 1 Standings Point Away from Playoff Spot - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Look to Close out Perfect Road Trip in SC - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Come Back in Battle over Utah, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to KC in Overtime - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Can't Hold Heartlanders Down in the Third - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.