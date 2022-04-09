Steelheads Shut out by Grizzlies, 4-0

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (36-31-3) came up short in a 4-0 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (40-27-3) on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,183 fans, the 26th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads worked against the Grizzlies throughout the course of the night, but the bounces fell to the opposition's direction. The Grizzlies scored their first in the opening frame on a drop pass to take the advantage followed by a net-front deflection in the second period to stretch to a 2-0 lead. The Grizzlies tacked on two more in the third period with the first on a centering pass and the second into an empty net for the 4-0 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. UTA - Trent Miner (36-save shutout)

2. UTA - James Shearer (game-winner, assist)

3. UTA - Luke Martin (goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jake Kupsky (G) - 21-24 saved

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: Despite getting the loss, the Kupsky held strong throughout the game, stopping 21 shots. In his 10-straight starts, the netminder is 6-4-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage with one shutout.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Though they sit outside the playoff picture heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Steelheads still have a strong opening for the postseason with two games remaining. If the Steelheads win their final two games of the regular season on the road, they would need just one loss from the Tulsa Oilers in any fashion to take a playoff spot via tiebreaker during the final weekend. If the Steelheads take one of their next two games, they will require the Oilers to drop three of a possible six points in Rapid City over their final three games to take a position also via tiebreaker. The Steelheads are 7-7-0 against the Grizzlies this season heading into the final weekend.

ATTENDANCE: 5,183 (26th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads begin the final weekend of the regular season against the Grizzlies on Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.

