Americans Fall to KC in Overtime

April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Jackson Leppard (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), fell to the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime 3-2 on Friday night in Allen.

The Americans battled back on two occasions to tie the score. Nolan Kneen evened the game at 1-1 early in the third period with a blast from the outside for his fifth goal of the season. Then after Kansas City grabbed the lead again in the final frame Ryan Lohin netted his eighth of the season on the power play to even the game again at 2-2.

The game went to overtime for the second time between the two teams in the last three meetings, but on this night, it was Kansas City getting the extra point as KC defenseman Tommy Muck walked in and beat Francis Marotte for the game winner, his fourth goal of the season.

"Disappointing ending," noted Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen. "We didn't get enough shots on net tonight, and that must change tomorrow. The point we earned was huge, but not a good enough effort by us."

The Americans travel to Wichita for a Saturday night game against the Wichita Thunder. Wichita was beaten by Tulsa on Friday night 8-2.

