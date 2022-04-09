Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Is 1 Standings Point Away from Playoff Spot

Utah Grizzlies (39-27-2-1, 81 points, .587 Win %) at Idaho Steelheads (36-30-2-1, 75 points, .543 Win %)

Saturday, April 9, 2022. Idaho Central Arena. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the rubber match in a 3 game series in Boise and the 3rd of 5 straight games between the clubs. The Grizzlies are 11-5-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. The Grizz are 6-6-0-1 vs Idaho this season. Utah can clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss in overtime/shootout. Utah is in first place with a .581 points percentage and 81 points. Idaho is in 5th place with a .543 points percentage.

Games This Week

April 6, 2022 - Utah 4 Idaho 1 - Peyton Jones saved 31 of 32. Ben Tardif scored 2 goals. Nate Clurman and Dylan Fitze each had 1 goal. Trey Bradley and Dakota Raabe each had 2 assists. For Raabe it was his first 2 pro points. Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play. Idaho's lone goal was a shorthanded tally with 20 seconds left.

April 8, 2022 - Utah 1 Idaho 3 - Mason Mannek scored 18:01 into the contest. Idaho scored 2 goals in a 46 second stretch in the 2nd period to take a 2-1 lead. The Steelheads added a 3rd period power play goal to cap off the win. Idaho outshot Utah 36 to 23. Peyton Jones saved 33 of 36 for Utah. Idaho's Jake Kupsky saved 22 of 23.

Remaining Games in Regular Season

Utah has 3 games left in the regular season.

April 9, 2022 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

April 15, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

April 16, 2022 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night. Fan Appreciation Night.

All Times Mountain. Every Game is Available on Mixlr and FloHockey

Scoreboard Watching

The Grizzlies will be watching the Rapid City Rush closely as they battle for first place in the Mountain Division. The Rush have lost the first 2 of a 3 game set at Greenville, falling 5-4 in overtime on April 6 and losing 6-3 on April 8. The Rush finish the regular season with a game at Greenville on April 9 and they host Tulsa on April 13, 15-16. Rapid City is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season and are close to clinching. Idaho is in 5th place in the Mountain division with a .543 points percentage. Utah won't have to scoreboard watch to see what the Steelheads are doing because they are Utah's opponent for the last 3 games. Tulsa is in 3rd place with a .551 points %. Allen is in 2nd place at .545. Allen, Idaho and Tulsa each have 6 wins in their last 10 games.

Ben Tardif, What Can You Say

It's been an incredible 4 game stretch for Ben Tardif. On April 1 Tardif had 1 goal, 2 assists and was a +3 in Utah's 5-2 win over Rapid City. On April 2 Tardif had 3 assists in a 4-3 loss to RC. On April 6 at Idaho the first year pro had 2 goals in a 4-1 win. On April 8 he had an assist on Mason Mannek's goal, which was Utah's only tally of the night. Tardif now leads the team with 58 points. Ben leads the club with 38 assists. He leads the club with 19 multiple point games. Tardif has a point in 33 different games. While Iowa's Kris Bennett stands as the favorite for the league's Rookie of the Year award there's no doubt that Tardif should warrant some consideration as he leads all rookies with 38 assists and is 2nd only behind Bennett with 58 points.

Recent Transactions

April 5 - Zach Tsekos Signs ATO with Utah.

April 4 - Kyle Betts Loaned to Colorado

April 1 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

March 31 - Grizzlies acquire Keaton Jameson in trade with Fort Wayne for future considerations.

The Captain is Heating Up

Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley leads the team in points per game at 1.21. Bradley has 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 38 games this season. Bradley was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 21, 2021. Bradley has 4 assists in 10 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Bradley scored 3 goals on December 29th at Rapid City, with the 3rd goal being the game winner 22 seconds into overtime. Trey scored 2 shorthanded goals vs Idaho on Jan. 14. Trey is the son of 2-time NHL All-Star Brian Bradley. In 10 games vs Idaho this season Bradley has 4 goals and 4 assists.

Mannek and Penner Have Played in them All

Forwards Mason Mannek and Tyler Penner have each played in all 69 games for Utah this season. Mannek is 3rd on the team with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists). Mannek is tied for 4th among all league rookies in points. Penner has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) and leads all current Grizzlies forwards in plus/minus (+17).

Season Series vs Idaho

Saturday night is the 14th of 16 meetings between the clubs. Utah is 6-6-0-1 vs Idaho this season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each have 4 goals vs Idaho.

Utah 1 @ Idaho 3 (Apr 8, 2022)

Utah 4 @ Idaho 1 (Apr 6, 2022)

Utah 1 @ Idaho 6 (Mar 19, 2022)

Utah 2 @ Idaho 0 (Mar 18, 2022)

Idaho 3 @ Utah 6 (Jan 17, 2022)

Idaho 6 @ Utah 0 (Jan 15, 2022)

Idaho 1 @ Utah 4 (Jan 14, 2022)

Utah 3 @ Idaho 4 (Jan 8, 2022) SO

Utah 3 @ Idaho 6 (Jan 7, 2022)

Utah 2 @ Idaho 1 (Jan 5, 2022)

Idaho 0 @ Utah 4 (Oct 24, 2021)

Idaho 5 @ Utah 3 (Oct 23, 2021)

Utah 3 @ Idaho 7 (Oct 22, 2021)

Mouse in the House

For Idaho the guy to watch out for is Ryan Dmowski. In 10 games with Idaho he has 18 points (11 goals, 7 assists). Dmowski had 5 goals and 1 assist vs Utah on March 19, 2022. Dmowski is averaging 7.4 shots per game with Idaho (74 shots in 10 games). Also watch out for AJ White, who is a point per game guy with Idaho as he has 68 points in 69 games (25 goals, 43 assists). White has 16 points in 14 games vs Utah this season (6 goals, 10 assists).

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 26 goals and 57 points. D'Astous also leads league D-men with 7 game winning goals and 9 power play goals and is 2nd with 23 power play points. Ben Tardif leads all rookies with 8 shorthanded points. Tardif leads all rookies with 38 assists and is 2nd among rookies with 58 points. Connor McDonald is tied with D'Astous for the lead among all league defenseman with 4 shorthanded assists. Trent Miner leads the league with 6 shutouts.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Keaton Jameson, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Zac Robbins, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 39-27-2-1

Home record: 21-13. Utah has outscored opponents 121 to 101 at home.

Road record: 18-14-2-1.

Win percentage: .587. 1st place in the Mtn. Division.

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 81.

Last 10: 4-6.

Goals per game: 3.29 (11th) Goals for: 227.

Goals against per game: 3.17 (10th) Goals Against: 219.

Shots per game: 31.93 (11th)

Shots against per game: 31.90 (16th)

Power Play: 38 for 217 - 17.5 % (19th)

Penalty Kill: 210 for 272- 77.2 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 924. 13.39 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 10.

Record When Scoring First: 20-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 29 of 69 games this season. Utah is 19-19-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 14-7-2-1. 24 of the 69 games have been decided by 1. 19 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 11-8 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (69).

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (26).

Assists: Ben Tardif (38)

Points: Tardif (58)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+23)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Mason Mannek leads active Grizzlies with 97.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (23)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (9)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (14).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher/Tardif (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (201) D'Astous leads active Grizz with 187.

Shooting Percentage: Bradley (18 for 113). 15.9 %. - Minimum 100 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (7).

Wins: Peyton Jones (16).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.918).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.63)

Bear Bites

Utah is 19-6 at home vs Mountain Division teams. The Grizzlies are 11-5-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. Utah is 9-1 at home in the 3rd game of a series. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals. Utah is 27-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah has outscored opponents 90 to 64 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 2nd in the league with 10 wins when trailing after 1 period. Utah is 14-7-2-1 in one goal games.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Mason Mannek (1).

Assist Streaks: Ben Tardif (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Mannek, Tardif (4)

Grizzlies Player Trends

Ben Tardif averages 3.58 shots per game. Tardif has 10 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 25 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif leads the team with 19 multiple point games. Ben has a point in 32 different games this season.

Mason Mannek has a point in 4 straight games. Mannek has a point in 34 different games.

Luke Martin has 1 goal and 8 assists in his last 13 games.

Trey Bradley has 8 games with a +2 rating or better.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Leads all league defenseman in goals (26), points (57), power play goals (9), game winning goals (7) and is 2nd in shots (187). D'Astous has a point in 35 different games, which leads the club.

Dylan Fitze has a goal in 2 of his last 4 games.

Nate Clurman has a point in 4 of his last 7 games.

