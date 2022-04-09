K-Wings Can't Hold Heartlanders Down in the Third

April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (35-31-1-0) couldn't keep the Iowa Heartlanders (28-31-8-1) off the scoreboard in the third period and lost in Coralville on Friday, 4-2.

Kalamazoo took a 2-1 lead into the final frame, but Iowa's Ryan Kuffner scored a natural hat trick to complete the home team's comeback.

The K-Wings scored two goals in the game's first 10 minutes and held to lead until the 7:18 mark of the third.

First, Justin Taylor (23) scored on a sweet backhand feed, turned right circle screen, from Anthony Collins (8). Max Humitz (10) set up the play with a neutral zone pass.

Then Tyler Rockwell (3) climbed the right circle and scored just over four minutes later to make the score 2-0. Raymond Brice (7) and Justin Taylor (29) assisted on the goal.

Iowa scored less than two minutes later to make it a one goal game.

Trevor Gorsuch (22-22-0-0) made 35 saves in the loss, and Kalamazoo won the season series versus Iowa 6-4.

With the Cincinnati (4th Place) loss tonight, the K-Wings (5th Place) keep pace for the final playoff spot in the Central Division with five games remaining.

Kalamazoo's next game is 'Grateful Dead Night' versus the Fort Wayne Komets (37-24-6-1) Saturday at Wings Event Center. Puck drop at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Be one of the first 1,000 fans tomorrow night and receive a rad tie-dye skate koozie. Also, don't miss out on one of the most anticipated jersey auctions of the season with all proceeds going to the Community Healing Center.

Sunday, April 10 versus Fort Wayne is 'Teacher Appreciation Day.' Come on out as the K-Wings celebrate all teachers on Sunday afternoon. Make sure to stick around after the game to skate the ice. Skates rentals are available for just $3 (*due to current ECHL guidelines, players will not be participating in postgame skate).

