Lions Look to Make It Four Straight Wins Tonight

Hot on the heels of their 6-0 victory in Worcester on Friday night, the Lions will be looking for their fourth overall win a row this evening as well sweeping the two-game series against the Railers.

Friday night's shutout win means the Lions now occupy third place in the North Division with a .523 winning percentage, followed by the Railers in fourth place with a .500 winning percentage and then in fifth spot are the Maine Mariners, also with a .500 winning percentage. Only two of those three teams will qualify for the playoffs.

The Lions' quest for a playoff position was helped not only with their win in Worcester, but the Mariners lost last night to the Reading Royals 4-1.

Friday night's heroes included goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers who stopped all 37 shots he faced and forward Anthony Nellis who had two goals and two assists.

Of the Lions' five remaining regular-season games, four are against the Railers (tonight's game in Worcester and then three in Trois-Rivières to finish the regular-season schedule) and one at home against the Adirondack Thunder.

Players to watch:

Lions' forward Anthony Nellis' two goals and two assists on Friday night now gives him 19-37-56 totals for the season.

Worcester forward Jacob Hayhurst's 31 assists is the most amongst Railers players.

