Grizzlies Clinch Playoffs with 4-0 Shutout Win
April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - Trent Miner saved all 32 shots to earn his league leading 7th shutout of the year as the Utah Grizzlies clinch a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Idaho Steelheads on a Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.
James Shearer scored his 3rd of the year 7:45 in on a pass from Ben Tardif to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Tardif got his 39th assist, which leads the Grizz and all league rookies. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period.
Luke Martin scored 5:10 into the second period as he became the 11th different Grizzlies player to score 10 or more goals this season. Shearer got an assist as he picked up his first pro multiple point game. Zach Tsekos also got an assist, which was his first pro point. Utah led 2-0 after 2 periods and they are now 28-1 when leading after 2.
Luka Burzan scored his 11th of the year 14:18 into the third to extend the lead. Less than 2 minutes later Dylan Fitze scored an empty netter to ice the game as Utah clinched a postseason spot for the 13th time in the last 14 years where a playoff was held.
Miner's 7th shutout of the year just extends his team single season record. The league record for a single season is 8, set by 3 goalies. Trent is the 8th goaltender in league history to have exactly 7 shutouts in a season and 11th to have 7 or more. It was the 3rd time Miner has shut out Idaho this season.
It was the final road game for the Grizz in the regular season. Utah went 19-14-2-1 away from Maverik Center. The 19 road wins are the most in the Mountain division and 2nd most in the Western Conference.
There are 2 home games left in the regular season as the Grizz host the Steelheads on April 15-16 at 7:10 pm. Saturday, April 16 is Fan Appreciation Night and Star Wars Night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 32 save shutout.
2. James Shearer (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.
3. Luke Martin (Utah) - 1 goal, +2.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2022
- Steelheads Shut out by Grizzlies, 4-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Clinch Playoffs with 4-0 Shutout Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Ebbing's Two Goals Propel Royals over Maine on Wall of Honor Night - Reading Royals
- Indy Offense Explodes for 6-2 Win over Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Big Crowd Watches Heartlanders Host Fan Appreciation Night vs. Indy - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Suffer Heartbreaking OT Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Knock off Thunder, 4-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Neiley Leads Atlanta with Hat Trick in Home Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Lose to Komets in Front of Sell out Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Boeing Leads Comeback Charge as Walleye Down Nailers, 4-3 - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Don't Lose Ground, Despite 4-3 Defeat - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Complete Late Comeback to Beat Trois-Rivières 3-2 in OT - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Channels Stingrays Legends in Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Second Period Surge Not Enough in Reading - Maine Mariners
- McCarron Sets Career Assists Record in South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Sinclair Makes 28 Saves in Loss to Growlers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Recap: Growlers Double up Cyclones 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - April 9 - ECHL
- Glads Sign Two Co-Captains from Colgate - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Host Mariners on Wall of Honor Night - Reading Royals
- Lions Look to Make It Four Straight Wins Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Regular Season Home Finale for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Is 1 Standings Point Away from Playoff Spot - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Look to Close out Perfect Road Trip in SC - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Come Back in Battle over Utah, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to KC in Overtime - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Can't Hold Heartlanders Down in the Third - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.