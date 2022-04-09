Grizzlies Clinch Playoffs with 4-0 Shutout Win

April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Boise, Idaho - Trent Miner saved all 32 shots to earn his league leading 7th shutout of the year as the Utah Grizzlies clinch a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Idaho Steelheads on a Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

James Shearer scored his 3rd of the year 7:45 in on a pass from Ben Tardif to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Tardif got his 39th assist, which leads the Grizz and all league rookies. Utah led 1-0 after 1 period.

Luke Martin scored 5:10 into the second period as he became the 11th different Grizzlies player to score 10 or more goals this season. Shearer got an assist as he picked up his first pro multiple point game. Zach Tsekos also got an assist, which was his first pro point. Utah led 2-0 after 2 periods and they are now 28-1 when leading after 2.

Luka Burzan scored his 11th of the year 14:18 into the third to extend the lead. Less than 2 minutes later Dylan Fitze scored an empty netter to ice the game as Utah clinched a postseason spot for the 13th time in the last 14 years where a playoff was held.

Miner's 7th shutout of the year just extends his team single season record. The league record for a single season is 8, set by 3 goalies. Trent is the 8th goaltender in league history to have exactly 7 shutouts in a season and 11th to have 7 or more. It was the 3rd time Miner has shut out Idaho this season.

It was the final road game for the Grizz in the regular season. Utah went 19-14-2-1 away from Maverik Center. The 19 road wins are the most in the Mountain division and 2nd most in the Western Conference.

There are 2 home games left in the regular season as the Grizz host the Steelheads on April 15-16 at 7:10 pm. Saturday, April 16 is Fan Appreciation Night and Star Wars Night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 32 save shutout.

2. James Shearer (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.

3. Luke Martin (Utah) - 1 goal, +2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.