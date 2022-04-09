Ebbing's Two Goals Propel Royals over Maine on Wall of Honor Night

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Maine Mariners, 5-3, Saturday, Apr. 9 at Santander Arena.

Prior to puck drop, the Royals unveiled their 20th anniversary team selected by the fans in a voting process. The pre-game ceremony presented by V&M Towing featured the following greats in Royals' franchise history as selections in their respective position/role with the Royals:

Coaches

Larry Courville: Wall of Honor coaches selection Larry Courville is the winningest head coach in Royals franchise history with 346 wins in 614 games coached. Courville went from assistant coach to head coach in the 2008-09 season and coached the Royals to the Kelly Cup playoffs in all six seasons he served at the helm. Courville managed the Royals to their first Kelly Cup playoff championship game in 2013 where Reading defeated Stockton to capture the first Kelly Cup championship title in Royals history.

Kirk MacDonald: Wall of Honor coaches selection Kirk MacDonald is the active head coach of the Reading Royals in his fourth season as head coach of the team. To this date, MacDonald has coached the Royals to the Kelly Cup playoffs in two of the three seasons postseason play was held. Named head coach in 2017, MacDonald played on the Royals' Kelly Cup playoff championship team in 2013 as an alternative captain.

Forwards

Ryan Cruthers: Wall of Honor forwards selection Ryan Cruthers played three seasons for the Royals serving as a Captain and alternate captain in 167 games played for Reading. Cruthers is one of five Royals to have the "C" stitched on his sweater as a captain in franchise history.

Olivier Labelle: Wall of Honor forwards selection Olivier LaBelle is Reading's all-time goal's leader with 128 goals in 298 games in a Royals uniform. In addition to the team goals record, Labelle ranks first in career game-winning goals (23) as well as second in Royals history in points (256) and third in assists (128).

Yannick Tifu: Wall of Honor forwards selection Yannick Tifu is a three-year captain who totaled 84 goals and 222 points in four seasons with the Royals. Tifu's number 10 is one of two numbers retired by the Royals in their 20 year history.

Defensemen

Adam Comrie: Wall of Honor defenseman selection Adam Comrie totaled 85 points in four seasons with Reading including three call ups to the Royals AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Comrie passed away in 2020 at the age of 30. Our thoughts and prayers are always with Adam and the Comrie family.

Nicholas Luukko: Wall of Honor defenseman selection Nicholas Luukko totaled 87 points in four seasons with Reading. Luukko served as an assistant coach of the Royals in the 2019-20 season and currently serves as the head coach of the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL.

Goaltender

Riley Gill: Wall of Honor goaltender selection Riley Gill signed to the Royals in February of 2013 and went on to win in net for Reading. Gill won in the 2012-13 season when helped lead the Royals to their first Kelly Cup championship title. Gill earned the Kelly Cup playoffs MVP hosting a .930 save percentage in 17 playoff appearances.

Game Recap:

Reading jolted out to a two-goal lead in the first period. Thomas Ebbing opened the scoring 11:54 into the game with a wrist shot past Callum Booth's goalie mask and under the crossbar for his first of two goals in the game. Brad Morrison extended Reading's lead with his 16th goal of the season heading into the second period, 2-0.

Maine scored three of the five total goals in the second period to make it a one-goal game heading into the third period, 4-3. Zach Malatesta, Keltie Jeri-Leon and Connor Doherty scored goals for the Mariners while Thomas Ebbing scored his second goal of the game for Reading and Patrick Bajkov scored off a cross ice feed from Dominic Cormier for his 25th goal of the season.

Kirk MacDonald & Patrick Bajkov speak with the media after the Royals 5-3 win over Maine on Apr. 9, 2022.: https://youtu.be/CCQKIHXTfsg

Logan Flodell saved all ten shots he faced in the third period to preserve the one-goal lead until Patrick McNally scored an empty net goal with 22 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the home victory for Reading.

Flodell saved 32 of 35 shots faced to earn his fifth straight win in net while Booth saved 26 of 30 shots faced and falls to 7-10-1-1 on the season. Reading's win improves their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

The Royals host the Mariners Sunday, Apr. 10, at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

NICKELODEON/PUCKS AND PAWS NIGHT - 4/10/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Specialty jersey

Pucks and Paws Wiener Dog Race

Bring your dog to the rink!

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Financial Services/Banking/etc.)

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

FANDEMONIUM - 4/16/22

Free souvenir cup refills for season ticket holders

Prizes at every break

Royals 20 for 20 presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, ServPro, ET Electric, and Comcast Business

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

