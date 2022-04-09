Americans Knock off Thunder, 4-1

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Saturday night to host the Allen Americans at INTRUST Bank Arena. Behind a hat trick from Branden Troock, Allen jumped out to a four-goal lead and won the contest, 4-1.

Jay Dickman tallied his 19th goal of the season with assists to Jake Wahlin and Billy Constantinou.

Troock tallied his first goal on the power play at 3:43 of the opening period. Philip Beaulieu fired a shot that was tipped near the net and he put home a rebound to make it 1-0.

At 9:04, Troock came up the right wing, skated around the net and wrapped it past Olivier Rodrigue for his second of the night to make it 2-0.

Chad Butcher, who finished with three points, made it 3-0 in the second period. He blocked a clearing attempt near the Thunder net and beat Rodrigue from in-tight to tally his ninth goal of the season.

Troock notched the hat trick at 18:36 when he took a pass near the Thunder line, skated through the high slot and beat Rodrigue to make it 4-0.

Dickman put the Thunder on the board at 3:23 of the third period. He made a power move to the net and beat Luke Peressini to make it 4-1.

Wichita outshot the Americans in the third period, 14-9, but Peressini was too strong down the stretch and earned the win.

Dickman tallied his first goal since March 6, giving him 54 points to lead the Thunder. Constantinou has assists in four of his last five with the Thunder.

The Thunder finishes their season-series against Allen tomorrow afternoon starting at 4:05 p.m.

