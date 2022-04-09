Steelheads Come Back in Battle over Utah, 3-1

April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (36-30-3) battled their way to a strong response in a 3-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies (39-27-3) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,197 fans, the 25th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads and Grizzlies went toe-to-toe to open the game, but the Grizzlies notched the first tally late in the opening period to take the initial lead. The Steelheads continued to work and were rewarded with two tallies late in the second period within one minute of each other. Forward Colton Kehler (16:08 2nd) deflected a blue line shot while battling net front to grab the first, and forward Ryan Dmowski (16:54 2nd) followed on the next shift with a shot angled from the goal line off the back of the netminder for the eventual difference-maker, 2-1. The Steelheads added one more during one of their three power plays on an open shot for forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (PP, 13:24 3rd) to seal off the 3-1 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Colton Kehler (goal)

2. IDH - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (power play goal)

3. IDH - Ryan Dmowski (game-winner)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jake Kupsky (G) - Win, 22-23 saved

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Ryan Dmowski: Dmowski continued his scoring run with another goal to extend his point streak to four-straight games. He now has points in eight of 10 games with 18 points (11-7-18) since joining the team.

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk ended a five-game goal drought with his power play tally, earning his first goal since March 13. His 19 goals are third-most on the team and best among rookies.

- Colton Kehler: Kehler notched the first of three-unanswered goals in the road back on Friday night, marking now points in six of eight games (5-5-10) since March 23.

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky performed well once again in his ninth-straight start, halting 22 of 23 shots in the win. In his consecutive start stretch, he is 6-3-0 with a 2.21 GAA and .922 save percentage with one shutout.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads' comeback win during the final two periods helped continue a trend of rebounding well following losses. The Steelheads finished the regular season a perfect 6-0-0 when falling on a Wednesday night game and now 11-4-0 after dropping the opening game of at least a two-game weekend series. The win marks four-straight rebound wins in that scenario and the third-straight on the game following a Wednesday loss. In those games, the Steelheads have outscored opponents 15-4 in their four-game rebound streak with at least three goals in all four contests. However, the Steelheads are 2-4-0 on Saturday nights in the same scenario with only one of those losses coming at home on February 26.

ATTENDANCE: 5,197 (25th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Grizzlies continue their weekend series on Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or by calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.