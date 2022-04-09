Big Crowd Watches Heartlanders Host Fan Appreciation Night vs. Indy
April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped the final home game of their inaugural season, 6-2, to the Indy Fuel Saturday at Xtream Arena. There are three road games left in the regular season at Allen starting next Wednesday.
Jake Smith scored the first goal for the Heartlanders to make the score 4-1 Indy. He sent a wrister from the top of the right circle that found the top of the net. It was his 13th power-play goal of the season, most in the ECHL.
Kris Bennett's rip came less than 90 seconds later to pull within two. Jake Stevens took a snipe from the right point that Bennett deflected at net front. The ricochet led to Bennett's 35th score of the campaign, the most in the league.
Justin Kapelmaster started the game in net for the Fuel, earning his seventh win of the season. He allowed two goals while making 19 saves. Mitch Gillam relieved him late in the second period and stopped all 21 shots he saw.
Trevin Kozlowski started between the pipes for the Heartlanders, allowing three goals on 19 shots in the loss. Hunter Jones tapped in early in the second period for Iowa. He let in two scores with 14 denials.
