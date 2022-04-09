Regular Season Home Finale for Glads
April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-23-3-1) finish the regular season home slate tonight against the Jacksonville Icemen (38-25-3-2) on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. This evening will be the last of 11 meetings between the two teams this season. Atlanta holds a strong advantage in the season series with a 6-3-0-1 record against Jacksonville in the previous 10 meetings.
Scouting the Icemen
Craig Martin leads Jacksonville with 57 points (23G-34A), including a goal last night against Atlanta. The Icemen remain one of the league's best defensive teams and allow a league-best 2.53 goals-against per game. They also have the second-best penalty kill at 85.5%. Goaltender Charles Williams snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over the Glads last night. Francois Brassard has been strong in net for the Icemen with a 17-8-2-1 record and a 2.17 goals-against average.
Last Time Out/Last Meeting
Atlanta fell for the second straight night in a 4-1 loss to Jacksonville yesterday evening. Eric Neiley recorded the Glads' only tally of the evening after the Icemen had already mounted a 3-0 edge in the first period.
Playoff Bound
The Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Friday's win against Greenville. Atlanta had missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and had not been to the postseason since 2017-18 under Chuck Weber.
Home Sweet Home
Atlanta is tied for second in the league with 24 home wins this season. The Glads are also tied for the ECHL's fourth best home points percentage mark at .700. Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 home games dating back to Feb. 6.
Extra Hockey Heroes
The Gladiators are second in the league with 24 points when a game reaches overtime or a shootout. Atlanta is 6-3 when a game ends in overtime and 4-1 when a game finishes in a shootout. Four of the Glads' last nine games have reached overtime, with Atlanta winning each of those four contests.
--
WHEN: Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:30 PM ET
WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.
WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Jacksonville Icemen
PROMOTION: Star Wars Night
BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.
