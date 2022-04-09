Glads Sign Two Co-Captains from Colgate

April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Saturday that rookie forwards Paul McAvoy and Josh McKechney have both been signed to Standard Player Contracts. Both McAvoy and McKechney served as co-captains with Colgate University at the NCAA Division I level this past season.

McAvoy, 25, posted two goals and six assists in 29 games with Colgate this season. Through five seasons and 154 college games, the Richmond, Kentucky native posted 21 goals and 20 assists.

ï»¿McKechney, 24, racked up 14 goals and 13 assists in 40 games with Colgate in his final collegiate season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward spent five seasons with Colgate and accumulated 79 points (33G-46A) in 173 games. The Calgary, Alberta native was named First Team All ECAC selection during the 2020-21 season when he tabbed seven goals and six assists in 22 games.

McAvoy and McKechney were signed to Amateur Tryouts with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League in late March. Both were released by Belleville on Apr. 8.

The Gladiators play next against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.