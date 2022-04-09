Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Wichita

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a two-game weekend series in Wichita tonight. The Americans are in fourth place overall in the Mountain Division with five games remaining in the regular season. The Americans earned a point on Friday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Heartbreaking Loss: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night by a score 3-2 at CUTX Arena. The Americans battled back on two occasions to tie the score. Nolan Kneen evened the game at 1-1 early in the third period with a blast from the outside for his fifth goal of the season. Then after Kansas City grabbed the lead again in the final frame Ryan Lohin netted his eighth of the season on the power play to even the game again at 2-2. The Mavericks would get the second point in overtime when Tommy Muck fired one past Francis Marotte at 5:20 of the extra session to give the Mavericks the win.

Costello Misses Third Straight Game: Chad Costello missed the last three games for the Americans with an upper body injury. It will be the first time in his Americans career that he won't play all 72 games. Costello played three straight 72-game seasons in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Costello is fifth overall in the ECHL in scoring.

Skeoch Returns: Americans defenseman Darian Skeoch served the final game of his three-game suspension on Wednesday night against Kansas City. He made his return to the Allen lineup on Friday and was even with no points in 11 minutes of ice time

Durocher Signs: The Allen Americans signed Forward Corey Durocher on Friday afternoon. He made his Allen return on Friday night and had one shot with a minus one. The native of Ottawa, Ontario hasn't played the last two seasons. In 19-20 with the Americans he had 23 points in 44 games.

Butt Released: To make room for Corey Durocher on Friday, the team released forward Dawson Butt. In 47 games this season with the Americans he had four points.

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 18-12-3-0

Away: 14-14-5-1

Overall: 32-26-8-1

Last 10: 6-2-2-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (26) Chad Costello

Assists: (42) Chad Costello

Points: (68) Chad Costello

+/-: (+18) Kris Myllari

PIM: (126) Spencer Asuchak

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 12-15-5-0

Road: 13-18-4-0

Overall: 25-33-9-0

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Wichita Thunder Team Leaders:

Goals: (27) Peter Crinella

Assists: (35) Jay Dickman

Points: (53) Jay Dickman

+/-: (+12) Jake Wahlin

PIM: (74) Garrett Schmitz.

