Steelheads Blank Grizzlies 4-0 at Maverik Center

November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads got goals from 4 different forwards and Jake Kupsky earns his 3rd shutout of the season as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies in front of a good of 6349 at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period. Ryan Dmowski scored what turned into the game winner 5:33 into the second period. Idaho led 1-0 after 2 periods. Justin Misiak, Janis Svanenbergs and Colton Kehler each scored a third period goal as Idaho has won each of the first 2 games of the series.

Idaho was 1 for 5 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 3. Grizz goaltender Trent Miner saved 30 of 34. Utah falls to 6-6 on the year. Idaho's record goes to 9-2-0-1.

The final game of the series is on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

Jake Kupsky (Idaho) - 21 save shutout.

Justin Misiak (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1.

Ryan Dmowski (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 4 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.