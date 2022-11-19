Rush Rebound Past Oilers

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 9-1 to the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Rory Kerins began the scoring, finishing a rebound off Colten Ellis via a Logan Nelson shot 2:40 into the game, giving Rapid City a 1-0 lead. Eddie Matsushima tied the game 1-1, tipping his team-leading seventh goal of the season off Justin Bean's wrister and past Daniil Chechelev 3:14 before the end of the frame.

Calder Brooks toted a turnover into the Oilers' zone before ripping a short-side snap shot into the top of the net 55 seconds into the middle frame, placing Rapid City back on top. Tyson Helgesen extended the Rush lead to 3-1, driving down from the left point before cutting across the face of goal and finishing on a backhand chance. Matt Marcinew completed a back-door, tap-in play with 7:51 left in the second period, bringing the score 4-1 in Rapid City's favor. Jon Martin added to the Rush lead, scoring unassisted with 57 seconds remaining in the period. Keanu Yamamoto scored only 32 seconds later, giving the Rush a five-goal lead courtesy of a five-goal frame.

Alex Aleradi extended the Rush lead to 7-1 early in the final frame, unleashing a five-on-three, power-play goal from the left circle 1:09 in. Brooks clapped a one-time effort past Eric Dop for his second of the night, setting the score 8-1 Rush 4:45 into the third period. Yamamoto finished with his second of the night 1:56 later, cementing Rapid City's 9-1 victory.

The Oilers seek to bounce back in their own right, battling Rapid City in a rubber match, tomorrow, Nov. 20 at 4:05 p.m. It is the first Griffin Communications Sunday Family Funday of the 2022-23 season, meaning fans will be able to skate with the players upon conclusion of the game.

