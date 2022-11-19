Americans Take the Win in a Shootout

Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Fort Wayne Komets 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night at Memorial Coliseum.

After a scoreless opening period, the Americans and Komets combined for seven goals in the second period with the Americans scoring four of the seven including a hat trick for Liam Finlay. Finlay scored the opening goal of the period and the last two of the second frame. It was his first career hat trick.

No goals in the third period, so overtime was needed. Fort Wayne outshot the Americans 4-0 in the extra session, but Luke Peressini stood tall. The game would go to a shootout and Peressini denied all three Komets shooters he faced. After Liam Finlay failed on his chance in the shootout Hank Crone cashed in and that would be the eventual game winner for Allen, who claimed four of six points on the road trip.

"This was a big night for us," said Chad Costello. "With a long road trip, injuries, suspensions and call ups, for us to get four out of six points was a good trip."

Big night for the Liam Finlay line. Finlay had four points (3 goals and 1 assist, Jack Combs had two points (0 goals and 2 assists), and Hank Crone added three helpers in the win (0 goals and 3 assists).

The Americans are back to action next Wednesday night in Idaho to open a three-game series against the Steelheads on Thanksgiving week. Allen returns home to face Rapid City on December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Finlay

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. FW - D. Rymsha

