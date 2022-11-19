Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, November 19 at 6:05 PM

November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they host the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m. for the first of back-to-back contests at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tonight's game will be the second in the last four days between the two teams.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind goals from Carter Turnbull, Kevin O'Neil, and Josh Wilkins. Jacksonville scored three unanswered goals to force overtime before Ara Nazarian netted the game-winner for the Icemen.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 61-31-6-5 in 103 all-time regular-season meetings with the Solar Bears. South Carolina won four straight contests before falling on Tuesday at the Amway Center. The two teams faced off once so far this season at the North Charleston Coliseum with the Stingrays claiming a 9-7 victory on November 6.

THE USUAL SUSPECTS

South Carolina has 14 different goal scorers this season and they relied on their top scorers in Friday night's contest. Carter Turnbull netted his team-leading ninth goal, tied for the most among rookies in the ECHL. Kevin O'Neil tallied his sixth goal, tying Bear Hughes for second on the team while Josh Wilkins' fourth tuck of the season ranks him fourth on the Stingrays in goals scored.

POWERFUL ENERGY

The Stingrays remain unbeaten in regulation at home this season (3-0-0-1) behind the power play that has been clicking at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina is third in the ECHL with a 26.1% power play conversion rate and does even better at the Coliseum, feeding off the home crowd and scoring a power play goal on 31.6% of its opportunities at the Coliseum.

THE BRICK WALL

The Stingrays will go back to Tyler Wall between the pipes tonight for his fourth start of the season. Early this year, Wall is 2-1 with a .853 save percentage and 4.75 goals against average. The former New York Rangers draft pick looks to keep things rolling fresh off his win over the Solar Bears in his last outing on November 6th.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 20 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Friday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Saturday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, December 2 at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.