Lions Looking to Finish the Week with Another Win at Colisée Vidéotron

November 19, 2022







Head coach Éric Bélanger and his Lions are on a three-game winning streak, their longest of the season. A win against the Norfolk Admirals this afternoon would give the Lions a sweep of the series and get the team to the .500 level. Fans can anticipate fireworks today at Colisée Videotron as the Lions have scored 12 goals in the last two games, but not only that: It looks as though the two teams have developed quite a disliking for one another as several altercations took place in last night's game and 26 penalty minutes were assessed. This should all add up to quite the afternoon!

Players to watch

The Lions' John Parker-Jones has been used on the power play for a few games and that strategy seems to have reignited his offensive talents as he has registered two goals and an assist in the past two games. The king-sized forward will be looking to lengthen his goal scoring streak to a third consecutive game.

After a tough start to the season, the Admirals' Todd Burgess has regained his scoring touch with two goals and three assists in his last three games. The Lions defence corps will have to keep him on their radar, especially considering he potted two goals last night.

