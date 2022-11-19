Mr. Overtime Strikes Again Hawerchuk Seals Icemen Rally With 3-2 Win

SAVANNAH, GA -- Ben Hawerchuk's goal at 1:44 lifted the Jacksonville Icemen to a 3-2 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena Saturday night. The Icemen rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win. The Icemen rallied from a 3-0 deficit at South Carolina last night to win 4-3. For Hawerchuk, he now has collected five overtime winning goals in his pro career.

The Icemen got off to a great start in the first period as they looked to capitalize and keep their momentum from the previous contest. The Icemen had a lot of offensive zone pressure early, but the Ghost Pirates soon found their stride and had some chances as well.

Late in the frame, the Ghost Pirates went to the powerplay, and they were able to capitalize as Patrick Guay scored off of a nice cross-crease pass to take the first lead of the game. After 20 minutes of play, Jacksonville trailed 1-0.

In the second frame, the Icemen went back to the penalty kill halfway through the period and the Ghost Pirates powerplay was clicking and converted again when Brent Pedersen scored on a jam play at the net to extend the Savannah lead to 2-0.

Jacksonville added a late goal as Derek Lodermeier scored on another mad scramble in front of the net, flipping a backhanded shot into the net to cut the deficit to one goal after 40 minutes of play.

The Icemen got off to another solid start in the third period as they started with a fast-paced, back-and-forth play for much of the period. Jacksonville went back to the powerplay halfway through the period and they made the Ghost Pirates pay. Luke Martin one-timed a shot from the point that found the back of the net to tie the game at two.

The game would need extra time and Ben Hawerchuk made a great defensive play which propelled him for a breakaway opportunity. Hawerchuk slipped a backhand shot through the five-hole of the goaltender Papirny to help the Icemen come away with the 3-2 overtime victory.

The Icemen are back at home on Wednesday, November 23rd at 7pm versus the Florida Everblades. Jacksonville is also home next Friday and Saturday as well.

