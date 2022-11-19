Boyko Blanks Growlers With 33 Save Shutout

ST. JOHN'S, NL - It was a night that Josh Boyko will never forget. Maine's rookie goaltender stopped all 33 shots that came his way on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre, handing the Newfoundland Growlers their first regulation loss of the season. It was also Boyko's first professional win as the Mariners topped the Growlers, 2-0.

The Mariners jumped to the lead early when Tyler Hinam found the net just 1:11 into the game. Tim Doherty won a faceoff in the offensive zone back to Andrew Peski who had his first shot blocked, but as he fell to the ice, Peski found Hinam in the right circle, who beat Dryden McKay with his first goal of the season. Each team totaled 11 shots in the opening period as the Mariners took the 1-0 lead into the locker room.

The 1-0 lead held up all the way into the third as the Mariners put together a solid defensive effort behind Boyko and allowed only one Newfoundland power play chance in the game. With 16 seconds remaining, Mathew Santos slid a puck up to Pat Shea who scored an empty net goal to ice the game.

Fifteen of Boyko's 33 stops came in the third period. Dryden McKay was also solid for the Growlers, stopping 31 of 32 Mariners shots. Maine's six-game losing streak is over and the Growlers lost for the first time at home in 2022-23.

