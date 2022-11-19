ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Newfoundland's James Melindy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #141, Maine at Newfoundland, on Nov. 18.
Melindy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 12:35 of the first period.
Melindy will miss Newfoundland's game vs. Maine tonight (Nov. 19).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
