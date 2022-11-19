Blades Set for Final Game of the Three-Game Saga with Atlanta
November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla.- The Everblades and Gladiators will wrap up the current three-game set Saturday night at Hertz Arena, with the puck scheduled to drop at 7:00 p.m. The South Division foes will lock horns for the fifth time this season, with the teams alternating wins and losses to knot the season series at two games apiece.
Lukas Kälble scored the OT winner Friday night off a nice feed from Dominic Franco, who extended his point streak to five games. Xavier Cormier, Ben Masella, Kobe Roth, and Cam Darcy also scored for Florida. Evan Fitzpatrick picked up the win for the Everblades.
Saturday night is a special event indeed, as Swampee celebrates his 25th birthday! As part of the festivities, there is a crossbody bag giveaway courtesy of Arthrex and the always popular Saturday Tailgate Party with Live Music and bounce houses for the kids!
