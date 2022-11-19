Americans Split with Cincinnati

Allen Americans' Kris Myllari and Colton Saucerman battle Cincinnati Cyclones' Mathew Berry

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost to Cincinnati on Friday night 4-1 to earn a split in the two-game series.

The Americans didn't score until the third period when Jack Combs slid the puck through the legs of the Cyclones netminder Beck Warm to end the scoreless night for Allen, however that would be it as far the offense went.

"They outworked us tonight," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We must put this one behind us right away. We have another game in less than 24 hours."

Cincinnati had a season-high 50 shots against Americans goaltender Luke Peressini, who stopped 47 of the 50 shots he faced.

The Cyclones outshot the Americans 35-to-19 over the final two periods. Lincoln Griffin led the way for Cincinnati with a pair of goals. The two teams combined for three power plays total. Allen was 0-for-2, while Cincinnati went 0-for-1.

The Americans are right back at it on Saturday night to face the Fort Wayne Komets in the only regular season meeting between the two teams. Puck drop is at 7:30 pm.

Three Stars:

1. CIN - L. Griffin

2. CIN - D. Betts

3. CIN - B. Warm

