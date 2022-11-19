Sylvester, Neiley Score in Road Loss

ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-4-1-0) built themselves two leads, but the Florida Everblades (8-3-1-0) skated away with the victory as Atlanta fell 3-2 on Saturday evening at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. Cody Sylvester and Eric Neiley recorded the tallies for Atlanta.

First Star: Cam Darcy (FLA) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Second Star: Blake Winiecki (FLA) - 2 goals

Third Star: Cam Johnson (FLA) - 26 saves, win

Cody Sylvester kicked things off for Atlanta remaining red hot as he netted his third goal this week to make it 1-0. Sylvester sent a beautiful shot top corner over the shoulder of Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson to open the scoring for the second straight game (7:13).

The Everblades tied things late in the period courtesy of Blake Winiecki who scored his first of the season squaring things at 1-1 (19:43).

Atlanta grabbed a lead late in the second period as Eric Neiley fired home a puck in front of Florida's net to put Atlanta ahead 2-1 (19:27).

The lead was short-lived as Florida scored just 15 seconds later when Blake Winiecki netted his second of the night to tie things back up 2-2 (19:41).

Florida scored early in the third period to grab their first lead of the night when Cam Darcy scored making it 3-2 (18:27).

Cam Johnson made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win for Florida, Tyler Parks turned aside 27 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

