Game Day Preview: Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:30 PM EST

Zach Pochiro of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans) Zach Pochiro of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans)

Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrap up the first half of a six-game road trip tonight in Indiana. The Americans are 1-1 on the trip, splitting the two-game series in Cincinnati. Game time is 7:30 pm.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:00 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:30 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/2/22 vs. Rapid City Rush

Last Game: The Americans didn't score until the third period when Jack Combs slid the puck through the legs of the Cyclones netminder Beck Warm to end the scoreless night for Allen, however that would be it as far the offense went. "They outworked us tonight," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We must put this one behind us right away. We have another game in less than 24 hours. "Cincinnati had a season-high 50 shots against Americans goaltender Luke Peressini, who stopped 47 of the 50 shots he faced.

Pochiro remains at 99: Americans forward Zach Pochiro was held without a point on Friday night, ending his five-game point streak. Pochiro is one goal away from 100 for his professional career.

50 on the board: The Cincinnati Cyclones put up 50 shots on the board on Friday night, outshooting the Americans 50-to-33. The 50 shots on net are the most given up by the Americans this season. They have been outshot in back-to-back games.

Americans Claim Forward on Waivers: The Allen Americans claimed forward Joe Widmar, off waivers from Norfolk on Friday. The 6-foot-1 and 220 pound forward had nine points in 13 games this season with the Admirals.

Blachman serves two-game suspension: Americans forward Nico Blachman served his two-game suspension in Cincinnati. He can return to the Allen lineup on Saturday night in Fort Wayne.

Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-2-1-0

Away: 2-3-0-0

Overall: 4-5-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (7) Jack Combs

Assists: (8) Liam Finlay

Points: (13) Jack Combs

+/-: (+9) Liam Finlay

PIM: (39) Nico Blachman

Fort Wayne Komets:

Home: 0-2-1-1

Road: 4-2-0-0

Overall: 4-4-1-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Fort Wayne Komets Leaders:

Goals: (7) Drake Rymsha

Assists: (10) Tye Felhaber

Points: (12) Tye Felhaber

+/-: (+3) Adam Brubacher

PIM: (20) Joe Masonius

