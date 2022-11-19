Tikkanen Stops 41 as Worcester Offense Powers Past Swamp Rabbits

WORCESTER, MA - A high-powered offense and shutdown goaltender were too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as they fell 7-0 to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at the DCU Center.

Early in the game, Worcester came out peppering the Greenville net, posting 12 shots in the period and taking a 1-0 advantage at 4:21 with Jimmy Lambert's second goal in as many games against the Swamp Rabbits. Just past the midway point of the frame, Worcester added a second from its captain, Bobby Butler at 12:43, before Connor McCarthy fired a one-timer into the net for the 3-0 Railers lead at 16:19. Swamp Rabbits goaltender David Hrenak left the game, stopping eight of 11 shots in the first, and was replaced by Michael McNiven.

In the second, the Railers continued their offensive night, as Brent Beauboin scored at 7:19 for a 4-0 advantage. At 9:07, Worcester scored its fifth goal of the game as Blade Jenkins found the back of the net, before Nolan Vesey scored a power-play goal at 13:27 to earn the Railers a 6-0 advantage.

The Railers added a seventh goal in the third period at 16:37, as Quin Ryan tallied the final offensive strike of the night. At the horn, Greenville shot 41 times and were denied on all of their chance in Henrik Tikkanen's first ECHL shutout.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 5-5-3-0 while the Railers improve to 12-2-0-0.

The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road on Wednesday, November 23, as they travel to the Amway Center in Orlando Florida for the first of two meetings at 7:00 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

