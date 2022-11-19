Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Railers (7:05pm)

November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-4-3-0) vs. Worcester Railers (11-2-0-0)

November 19, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #13

DCU Center | Worcester, MA

Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf [23]

Linesmen: Nathan Frechette (49), Noah Marrow (57)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS RAILERS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-1-0) Home: (0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-1-0)

Last Meeting:

Friday, November 18, 2020 - Greenville 2 vs Worcester 3 OT

Next Meeting:

N/A

All-Time Record:

(2-4-0)

QUICK BITS

COMING UP SHORT:

Greenville took the 1-0 lead on Friday night with yet another goal by Nikita Pavlychev, his team-leading 8th of the season and his 13 point of the campaign. Pavlychev's go-ahead tally would hold into the late stages of the second period, when the Railers responded with goals to end the fram and to begin the third. Down a goal, the Rabbits power-play unit found the back of the net for the first time on the road, as rookie Carter Souch scored his first pro goal to tie the game and send it to overtime. Greenville took a late penalty in the extra frame, and despite killing of all four of the Railers' power-plays in regulation, conceded the game-winner to Collin Adams with seconds left to take just one of the two available points.

SCOUTING THE RAILERS:

Worcester set a league record for the best start to a season, kicking off the campaign with a 9-0 record. Since that start, the Railers have come back to reality, going 2-2 in their last four. The Railers special teams struggled on Fridy night, as the penalty kill went 0/1 and the power-play, despite the 4-on-3 goal in overtime, went 0/4 in regulation. The Railers posted a number of shots from the outside edges of the zone in part to the Swamp Rabbits defense forcing them to do so. Defensively, the Railers cover the center of the ice well, intercepting cross-slot feeds that have benefited the Rabbits on multiple occasions this season.

PAVS SETS THE PACE:

Nikita Pavlychev did, yet again, what he does best, score goals in gritty areas. The Swamp Rabbits leading goal (8) and point (13) scorer opened the scoring on Friday with an early cut around the defender that led to a hard crash to the net. The Russian centerman now has three goals in four games and six points over that span as well. Pavlychev is on pace to surpas his scoring total from last season, when he posted 33 points (14g, 19a,) in 38 games for Greenville.

SCORING IN BUNCHES:

Forward Brett Kemp finds himself third on the team in scoring with 10 points (4g, 6a) after posting a goal and an assist on Wednesday. The second-year pro has four multi-point games this season, consisting of all 10 of his points. In each of the four games, Kemp has recorded at least one goal and an assist. He now has 15 multi-point games in just 39 career ECHL contests.

SETTLING IN:

Rookie goaltender David Hrenak has settled into his crease and that has paid dividends for Greenville. The Slovak has posted back-to-back wins after starting the season 0-3-1. Hrenak made a third-period, backside save to keep the game tied and made another stop in the early moments of ovetime that led to a break for the winner on Wednesday.

GOOD SOUP:

Rookie Carter Souch accomplished three things in Friday night's game against the railers; he scored a power-play goal on the road (Swamp Rabbits started 0/10 in away games), he tied the game at 2-2 to eventually force overtime, and he scored his first professional goal.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Coming off of tonight's game, Greenville keeps the bags packed as it heads to the Sunshine state for a pair of games against the Orlando Solar Bears. The two sides meet on Wednesday night before squaring off on Thanksgiving Day at noon.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.