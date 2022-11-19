Indy Takes Down Toledo in Comeback Win

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel headed to Toledo for a Saturday night matchup with the Walleye, facing the division rival for the first time this season. In the end it was the Fuel who took the win by a score of4-3.

Toledo struck first with a goal from Mitchell Heard on Zach Driscoll, who notched his first pro hockey win with Toledo against the Fuel on April 2, 2022 last season. In his first game back with the Fuel this season, Cliff Watson scored the equalizer assisted by Jan Mandat and Seamus Malone. Just 31 seconds later, Toledo took the lead again with a goal from Thomas Ebbing. That is how the period would end, with the Walleye outshooting Indy 8-6 and leading 2-1.

Eight minutes into the second period, Conlan Keenan scored for Toledo giving them a 3-1 lead.

With the help of Malone and C. Watson, Mandat netted his ninth goal of the season on a power play following a tripping call against Toledo's Sam Craggs to make it 3-2. Just a few minutes after that, Andrew Bellant added another goal for the Fuel to tie up the game, and the middle frame ended 3-3.

After holding Indy shotless for the first eight minutes of the third period, the momentum finally shifted more towards Indy and after over fifteen minutes of being tied, Nate Pionk got his second goal of the season to put the Fuel ahead 4-3. With 1:40 left to go in regulation, Toledo pulled their goaltender, Sebastian Cossa to put on extra pressure and take one last chance at tying the game but they did not score and the Fuel successfully mounted the comeback to win.

The Fuel head back home to host the Wheeling Nailers for the first time this season tomorrow at 5 p.m.

