Former Captain Assigned to Fuel

November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS -The Indy Fuel announced today a number of roster transactions.

INDY FUEL ROSTER MOVES:

Goaltender Mitchell Weeks recalled by Rockford

Defenseman Cliff Watson assigned by Rockford

Cliff Watson, former Indy Fuel captain, has played in 82 games for the Indy Fuel between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons, scoring 10 goals, 32 assists and 71 penalty minutes. He bears no relation to twins Matt and Spencer Watson.

In addition, the Indy Fuel have made the following roster moves:

Defenseman Matt Watson activated from reserve

Goaltender Cam Gray activated from reserve

Defenseman Cam Bakker placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Defenseman Keoni Texeira placed on injured reserve (effective 11/18)

PLAYER SIGNINGS:

The Indy Fuel announced Friday that they have signed defenseman Shane Kuzmeski to a standard player contract. Kuzmeski played 20 games in the ECHL last season, splitting time between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Wheeling Nailers.

Before his professional career began, he played four seasons for Clarkson University where he won a NCAA championship in the 2018-19 season while majoring in business. The 6 '1 defenseman was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic team in his senior season.

In the 2015-16 season, the Grayslake, Illinois native played 45 games for the Coulee Region Chill of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) where he had 29 points and 58 penalty minutes.

Prior to that, Kuzmeski played five games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in the same season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.