Quinn Wichers Placed on Injured Reserve
November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Saturday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been placed on injured reserve.
Wichers has appeared in 10 games for the Rush this season. The second-year pro has one assist and a -1 plus/minus rating. During the 2021-22 season, he skated in 43 games for Rapid City and had two goals and eight assists.
The Rush return to action on Saturday night in Tulsa against the Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
