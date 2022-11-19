Steelheads Blank Grizz 4-0 at Maverik Center
November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads got goals from 4 different forwards and Jake Kupsky earns his 3rd shutout of the season as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies in front of a good of 6349 at Maverik Center.
Neither team scored in the first period. Ryan Dmowski scored what turned into the game winner 5:33 into the second period. Idaho led 1-0 after 2 periods. Justin Misiak, Janis Svanenbergs and Colton Kehler each scored a third period goal as Idaho has won each of the first 2 games of the series.
Idaho was 1 for 5 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 3. Grizz goaltender Trent Miner saved 30 of 34. Utah falls to 6-6 on the year. Idaho's record goes to 9-2-0-1.
3 stars
1. Jake Kupsky (Idaho) - 21 save shutout.
2. Justin Misiak (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1.
3. Ryan Dmowski (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 4 shots.
