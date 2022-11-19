Growlers Blanked 2-0 by Mariners
November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
Game Story
The Newfoundland Growlers suffered their first regulation loss of the season in a 2-0 defeat against the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Tommy Miller led Newfoundland with six shots on goal but Mariners goaltender Josh Boyko stopped all 33 shots he faced to shutout the Growlers.
Newfoundland head out on the road for a three-game trip starting on Wednesday night against the Adirondack Thunder.
Three Stars:
1. MNE - J. Boyko
2. NFL - D. McKay
3. MNE - T. Hinam
