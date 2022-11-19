ECHL Transactions - November 19

November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 19, 2022:

Allen:

Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)

Add Erik Schuette, G added as EBUG

Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on reserve

Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Paul McAvoy, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Hickey, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Christopher Hunt, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford

Maine:

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Providence

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Kyle McGrath, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve

Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Simon Kubicek, D recalled by Manitoba [11/18]

Rapid City:

Delete Quinn Wichers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Savannah:

Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve

Delete Logan Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Kallionkieli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)

South Carolina:

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve

Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Logan Nijhoff, F assigned by San Diego

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G recalled by San Diego

Delete Evan Weinger, F recalled by San Diego

Wichita:

Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitchell Russell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.