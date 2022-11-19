ECHL Transactions - November 19
November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 19, 2022:
Allen:
Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)
Add Erik Schuette, G added as EBUG
Delete Colton Saucerman, D placed on reserve
Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG
Atlanta:
Add Paul McAvoy, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Hickey, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Christopher Hunt, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford
Maine:
Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Providence
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Kyle McGrath, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matthew Sredl, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve
Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Simon Kubicek, D recalled by Manitoba [11/18]
Rapid City:
Delete Quinn Wichers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Savannah:
Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve
Delete Logan Drevitch, F placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Kallionkieli, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/19)
South Carolina:
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve
Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Logan Nijhoff, F assigned by San Diego
Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G recalled by San Diego
Delete Evan Weinger, F recalled by San Diego
Wichita:
Delete Barret Kirwin, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitchell Russell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)
