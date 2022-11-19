Glads Primed for Rubber Match Tonight in Florida

November 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -Atlanta and Florida meet for the rubber match tonight to finish off a three-game series at Hertz Arena. The Gladiators have picked up three of a possible four points so far on the road swing after a win on Wednesday and an overtime loss on Friday. The early-season South Division race has been log-jammed to start the schedule with five teams currently within one game of first place.

Scouting the Everblades

Florida's Dominic Franco has points in his last five games and leads the Everblades with nine points (3G-9A) in 11 engagements. Defenseman Stefan Leblanc returned to Florida's lineup last night and tabbed two assists against Atlanta. After Evan Fitzpatrick's start in net last night, the Everblades will likely turn to goaltender Cam Johnson who is 0-2-0-0 against Atlanta this season.

Who's Hot

Several Gladiators have heated up in the last several games. Cody Sylvester picked up two tallies on Friday and now has four points (2G-2A) in his last two contests. After a goal last night against Florida, Sanghoon Shin has begun to find a rhythm and now has three goals in his last four games. Eric Neiley posted Atlanta's first three-assist game of the season on Friday against Florida and now has five points (2G-3A) in his last three games. On the goaltending side, netminder Tyler Parks has won his last three starts and has a .941 save percentage in that span.

Topes is Top Notch

Defenseman Derek Topatigh leads Atlanta in scoring with 10 points (1G-9A) and has tabbed assists in each of his last five games. Topatigh picked up his ninth helper of the season last night against Florida when his slapshot was deflected into the net by Mike Pelech on the power play. Seven of Topatigh's points have come on the man-advantage which ties him with Pelech for second in ECHL power-play points. The Ontario native's 10 points ties him for third in ECHL defenseman scoring, and his five-game assist streak is tied for the longest current assist run in the league.

Homecoming

This week's three-game stretch in the Sunshine State means a homecoming for three Gladiators skaters who list Florida as their home state. Dylan Carabia (Sebastian) and Brandon Schultz (Estero) played together for a season of AAA hockey with the Junior Everblades. Schultz spent grades five through nine living just minutes from what is now Hertz Arena and attending Everblades games. Gabe Guertler (Plantation) lived in the Miami area up until his junior career.

--

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: Hertz Arena, - Estero, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators @ Florida Everblades

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.