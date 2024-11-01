Stars Suffer First Road Loss in Colorado
November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered their first road loss of the season, 5-3 against the Colorado Eagles Friday at Blue Arena. In a back-and-forth affair through two periods, the Eagles pulled away in the third period with three goals in the final frame.
Jacob MacDonald put the Eagles on the board first when he unloaded a slap shot from the top of the left circle that whistled past goaltender Remi Poirier 4:01 into the first period. The Stars tied things up on the power play with 1:05 left in the period, when Christian Kyrou netted a slap shot from the slot that made its way through traffic and into the Colorado net. Kyrou's goal marked his third of the season and extended his point streak to six games. The Stars and Eagles exited the first frame tied at 1-1.
The Stars grabbed the lead 5:20 into the second period when Justin Hryckowian scored off a deflection from a Lian Bichsel point shot that rolled up and over Colorado goaltender Trent Miner and into the net. The Stars maintained the one goal lead for just over ten minutes until Jake Wise answered for the Eagles off a Texas offensive zone turnover when he skated back the other way and snapped a shot into the Texas goal to make it 2-2.
Colorado regained the lead 35 seconds into the third period during four-on-four play. MacDonald let a shot go from the left-wing wall that Matthew Phillips was able to redirect in from the front of the net. The Eagles scored their third straight goal at 4:07 when Jason Polin tipped an Oskar Olausson shot that came from the right face-off dot to make it 4-2. Jason Megna's empty-net goal at 17:45 was enough to seal the victory for the Eagles despite a late Luke Krys goal that came in the final minute. The 5-3 loss for the Stars ended a four-game winning streak.
The Stars and Eagles face-off again Saturday at 8:05 p.m. CT at Blue Arena to wrap up the weekend series. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
