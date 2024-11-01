Iowa Wild Names Captains for 2024-25 Season

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced Cameron Crotty as team captain for the 2024-25 season. Travis Boyd and Daemon Hunt will serve as alternate captains during home games while Brendan Gaunce and Devin Shore will serve as alternate captains on the road.

Crotty, 25 (5/5/99), has two assists, two penalty minutes (PIM), and a minus-2 rating with Iowa this season. The blueliner posted 13 points (3-10=13), 28 PIM, and 87 shots in 55 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season while also logging one assist and two PIM in three Calder Cup Playoff games. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound native of Ottawa, Ont., made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on March 24, 2024, vs. Dallas, recording two blocked shots and 10:03 of time on ice (TOI). Prior to joining the Iowa Wild, Crotty registered 39 points (9-30=39), 94 PIM and 316 shots in 219 career games through four AHL seasons (2020-24) with Tucson. Crotty played three seasons (2017-20) at Boston University, registering 27 points (10-17-27), 33 PIM and 137 shots in 102 games and helping the Terriers win the 2018 Hockey East Championship and qualify for the 2018 NCAA Tournament. He served as an alternate captain during his final season with the team. Crotty was selected by Arizona in the third round (No. 82 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), has recorded four points (1-3=4), four PIM, and a minus-8 rating through seven games this season. The forward played in 16 games and recorded eight points (2-6=8), 12 shots and 10 blocked shots for the Arizona Coyotes last season while missing 60 games due to injury. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., has appeared in 296 career games through parts of seven NHL seasons (2017-24) with the Washington Capitals (2017-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021) and Arizona (2021-24), recording 118 points (47-71=118), 74 PIM, 280 shots and 170 blocked shots. Boyd also appeared in six career Stanley Cup Playoff games while with the Capitals, registering one goal, six shots and four blocked shots, and was a member of the 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team in Washington. Prior to joining the Iowa Wild, Boyd appeared in 221 career AHL games through six seasons (2014-20) with the Hershey Bears, posting 172 points (57-115=172), 56 PIM, 23 power-play goals (PPG) and 389 shots. He was named AHL Second Team All-Star during the 2016-17 after leading the Bears in scoring 16-47=63) and played in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic.

Boyd spent four seasons (2011-15) at the University of Minnesota, finishing his collegiate career with 96 points (32-63-), 40 PIM and a plus-17 rating in 148 games. He helped the Gophers win a Big Ten Championship during the 2014-15 season and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors the same season. Boyd was selected by Washington in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Gaunce, 30 (3/25/94), owns six points (2-4=6), six PIM, and a minus-10 rating through eight games this season. The center recorded four points (2-2=4) and six PIM in 24 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and collected 39 points (19-20=39) in 46 games with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL last season. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Sudbury, Ont., served as Cleveland's captain last season and ranked fourth on the team in scoring. He has notched 28 points (13-15() and 67 PIM in 177 career NHL games with Vancouver (2015-19), Boston (2019-20) and Columbus (2021-24). Prior to skating with Iowa, Gaunce recorded 233 points (108-125#3), 891 shots on goal, 220 PIM and a plus-18 rating in 343 career AHL games with Utica (2014-19), Providence (2019-20) and Cleveland (2021-24). He has also tallied 14 points (7-7=14) in 31 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. Gaunce spent the 2020-21 season with Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and helped the Lakers win the league championship.

Gaunce recorded 236 points (103-133#6) and 211 PIM in 258 games in four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with Belleville (2010-13) and Erie (2013-14). Gaunce served as Belleville's captain his final two seasons. He tallied four points (3-1=4) in seven games to help Team Canada win a bronze medal at the 2012 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Gaunce was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Hunt, 22 (5/15/02), has one assist in two games with Iowa this season and has skated in one game with Minnesota. He appeared in 12 games with Minnesota in 2023-24, registering seven shots and 17 blocked shots, after making his NHL debut at Washington (10/27/23). The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has appeared in 118 games and recorded 42 points (6-36=42) in four seasons with Iowa (2021-25). He skated in 51 games for Iowa in 2023-24, producing career highs in points (3-26)), goals and assists, and leading team defensemen in points and assists.

Shore, 30 (7/19/94), has posted three assists in eight games with Iowa this season. The forward recorded four points (1-3=4) and four PIM in 21 games with the Seattle Kraken last season. He also collected 25 points (7-18=25) and four PIM in 39 games with the Coachella Firebirds of the AHL. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, owns 139 points (51-88=139), 73 PIM, five PPG, five shorthanded goals (SHG) and seven game-winning goals (GWG) in 443 career NHL games over nine seasons with the Dallas Stars (2015-18), Anaheim Ducks (2018-20), Columbus Blue Jackets (2019-20), Edmonton Oilers (2020-23) and Seattle (2023-24). Prior to joining Iowa, Shore tallied 62 points (28-34=62), 16 PIM, seven PPG and nine GWG in 86 AHL games over four seasons with Texas Stars (2014-16), Bakersfield Condors (2022-23) and Coachella (2023-24).

