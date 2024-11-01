Sea-Ya Gulls, Wranglers Notch Ninth Win in a Row

Trick or treating looked a little different for the Wranglers this Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome as they faced off against the San Diego Gulls for their second game of the series.

Although not filling up on candy, William Stromgren, Clark Bishop, Dryden Hunt, Walker Duehr and Rory Kerins walked away with their own treats as Calgary prevailed 6-2.

Walterri Ignatjew was between the pipes for the Wranglers and fended off 39 shots, helping keep the Wranglers with a high lead.

Stromgren opened up the scoring with his first goal of the season, coming against his former teammate, Oscar Dansk, in net for the Gulls.

Just three minutes later, Stromgren doubled down, launching a missile from the Gulls blue-line that found the back of the net to extend the lead.

The Gulls responded in the second with Sam Colangelo finding the back of the net from the slot to cut the deficit to one.

However, Bishop was quick to restore the Wranglers cushion with a toe drag.

In the final frame, Hunt extended the Wranglers lead to 4-1 with a well-placed shot from the slot.

Just seven minutes remaining in the contest, Walker Duehr hammered home a hard shot, pushing the score to 5-1 and effectively sealing the fate of the Gulls.

Not to be outdone, Rory Kerins struck just one minute later, elevating the puck top shelf, where mom hides the cookies (or Halloween candy in tonight's case), making it 6-1.

Carson Meyer later scored for the Gulls on a tic-tac-toe play, tapping in a pass from behind the net, but it was too little, too late.

"I liked how our group rose to the challeng," said Head Coach Trent Cull after the victory, his team's ninth consecutive win.

"It's been a really busy start to the year ... they did a really good job, really dialed in and I'm really proud of them," Cull shared.

Coach Cull is proud of the team's start Thursday night.

