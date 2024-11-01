Game Preview: Condors v Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield is 1-0-0 against the Firebirds this season following an opening victory in Coachella Valley, 2-1.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors grabbed a point with their third post-regulation loss of the season, 3-2 on Saturday in Tucson. Noah Philp (2nd) and Cameron Wright (1st) each had the goals for Bakersfield.

GOING UP

Philp and Drake Caggiula both were recalled to Edmonton on Tuesday, with Philp making his NHL debut in Nashville last night. He became the 22nd player from Bakersfield to make their NHL debut in 9+ seasons and the 18th since 2018. Caggiula returned to the NHL for the first time since March 2, 2023 with Pittsburgh. He began his career with the Oilers from 2016-18.

ROBY IS READY

Roby Jarventie will make his Condors debut tonight. A 2020 2nd round pick by Ottawa, the 22-year old was acquired from the Senators in exchange for Xavier Bourgault in the offseason. He had 20 points (9g-11a) in 22 games with Belleville (AHL) last season before an injury in January cut his season short.

PLUS PLAYER

Rookie Matt Savoie leads the Condors with a +4 on the season. The 20-year old has a goal and three assists for four points in six games.

WRIGHT ON THE MARK

Cameron Wright scored his first goal of the season on Saturday in Tucson. He had 12 as a rookie last season.

OVERTIME WOES

The Condors have lost just once in regulation through their opening six games. However, the team is now 0-2 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts this year after Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Roadrunners. Last season, the team was 5-4 in overtime and 4-2 in shootouts.

DEFEND HOME ICE

Bakersfield looks for its first home win of the season tonight after an overtime and shootout loss on the first homestand. Last year, the Condors had 19 home wins.

COACHELLA COMES TO TOWN

Coachella Valley fell to San Jose on Wednesday, 5-1. The back-to-back defending Western Conference Champions are off to a 2-3-0 start. Veteran Ben Meyers has four points (2g-2a) in five games.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield closes out the weekend tomorrow Saturday for Patriotic Night with a specialty jersey auction post-game. The fun starts at just $15,

