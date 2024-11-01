Comets Lose to Americans, 8-1

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets, looking for their first victory of the season, stepped onto the ice against the Rochester Americans on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The team went without a win in their first seven tries but were steadfastly determined to change their fortunes against a Rochester team that won their previous two games. As the puck dropped, the crowd welcomed the Comets back into their home building as they tried to spur their team to a two-point night against the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres. The Comets did score the first goal of the contest and brought the team hope they could find a path to victory. However, as the game wore on, the Americans pushed back including a lively third period which saw them pot six goals. When the smoke cleared, the Comets were defeated 8-1.

In the first period, the Comets capitalized on a two-man advantage after Brian Halonen blasted a one-timer passed Rochester goalie, Felix Sandstrom at 3:58. It was his fourth goal of the season and it was assisted by Seamus Casey and Nolan Foote as the Comets led, 1-0. The Americans, who only had three shots on goal in the opening period, scored on their second shot after a cross-ice pass was sent to Anton Wahlberg who slid the puck into the Comets net beating goalie, Nico Daws at 13:40. This tied the game at 1-1. The period concluded with the game locked up.

In the middle frame, the Americans took the lead, and they did it on the man-advantage after Brett Murray was all alone in front of Daws and tucked it into the Comets net at 1:20. This brough the game to a 2-1 deficit for Utica as the second period concluded.

The third period saw an onslaught of goals for the Americans including Jack Rathbone at 4:02 followed by a breakaway goal from Konsta Helenius at 4:37. Later, Brendan Warren scored at 12:42 followed by Isak Rosen at 14:35. The Comets then allowed two powerplay goals in the game's final minute to to Anton Walhberg and Ryan Johnson. After the contest concluded, the Comets lost their eighth straight game by an 8-1 score.

The Comets back in action, tomorrow night at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Americans at 7:00 PM. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

