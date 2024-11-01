Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2024 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will raise funds and awareness for local cancer organizations supporting youth in our province as part of the annual NHL and AHL Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) initiative. Fans can help support the cause at the teams' HFC games - the Winnipeg Jets play on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Nov. 29 - and throughout their November campaigns.

Winnipeg Jets HFC campaign - Nov. 5 to Dec. 3; HFC Game - Dec. 3 @ 7 p.m.

The Winnipeg Jets HFC initiative will continue to support pediatric clinical trials through CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF). With more than a million dollars given back over the seasons, all funds raised by the Jets' HFC campaign will continue to stay in Manitoba to support clinical trials, making leading-edge treatment available and locally accessible to children and teens with cancer. Five youth ambassadors and their families who are receiving care through CancerCare Manitoba (CCMB) will be honoured at the HFC game on Dec. 3 with their personal cancer journeys shared throughout the month on winnipegjets.com.

Fans can support the work of CCMF throughout the Jets' HFC campaign:

HFC raffle: Fans can purchase tickets to win one one of eight limited edition, team-issued autographed Jets HFC jerseys - both in game and online at tnyfraffle.com.

In-game fundraising: Mystery autographed pucks and mini sticks will be available in game, while supplies last, with five "super pucks" giving fans the chance to win two tickets to a future Jets game.

Online jersey auction: Fans can bid on limited edition team-issued autographed HFC jerseys at auctions.nhl.com/winnipegjets beginning Thursday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. CT.

Winnipeg Jets 50/50: A sweetened 50/50 pot starting at $25,000 will be in support of CCMF at the HFC game on Dec. 3. Tickets are available in game and online at winnipegjets.com/5050 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on every home and away gameday.

Manitoba Moose HFC campaign - Nov. 1 to 29; HFC Game - Nov. 29 @ 7 p.m.

The Manitoba Moose HFC campaign supports Camp Quality Manitoba, which provides year-round programs to children affected by cancer and blood disorders. The Moose will host Camp Quality Manitoba representatives and campers for a special pre-game ceremony at the HFC Game. At November home games, fans can write a supportive message or the name of someone impacted by cancer on the Hockey Fights Cancer board on the concourse. The boards will be displayed on the rink boards at the HFC game.

Fans can support the Moose HFC campaign in various ways:

Manitoba Moose mystery pucks: Mystery Moose player-signed pucks will be sold at home games (Nov. 1, 2, 23 and 29, or until supplies last). Ten pucks will be signed by Moose alumnus Cole Perfetti, and one "super puck" will include a Winnipeg Jets HFC jersey autographed by Josh Morrissey.

Manitoba Moose 50/50: Proceeds from the Nov. 29 HFC Game 50/50 draw will be donated to Camp Quality.

Official HFC merchandise including authentic jerseys, toques, tees, and hoodies are available at all Jets Gear stores in support of the NHL's league-wide HFC initiative.

Fans can learn more about the Jets HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/HFC.

Tickets are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets and moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.