Rockford Topples Grand Rapids 4-1 on the Road

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - The IceHogs took down the Griffins 4-1 on Friday night inside Van Andel Arena. Rockford improves to 2-0-0-0 against Grand Rapids this season and is the only team to beat GR in regulation so far.

Rockford got the scoring started on the road thanks to Frank Nazar's 3rd goal of the season. The rookie sprinted into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1, looked off the cross-ice pass, then fired the puck past Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa. Less than three minutes later and on the man-advantage, Gavin Hayes wristed in his first professional PPG after finding his shooting spot from the top of the right dot for a 2-0 lead.

In the 2nd period, Rockford used the powerplay to its advantage again. With the Griffins' Jakub Rychlovsky in the penalty box, Landon Slaggert notched his first goal in an IceHogs uniform. Zach Sanford and Colton Dach each picked up their second man-advantage points of the night with the assists on Slaggert's 3-0 goal.

Grand Rapids' defenseman Brogan Rafferty cut the deficit to 3-1 with a blast from the blue line and his second goal of the season against the IceHogs. Colton Dach tacked on an empty netter in the dying minutes and finished with three points (1g, 2a). Drew Commesso picked up his second win of the year making 23 saves.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, November 2nd to host the Chicago Wolves. It's "Day of the Dead Night" in Rockford with a "Hammy Sugar Skull Bobblehead" Giveaway and Jersey Auction. Click here for tickets.

