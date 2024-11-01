Syracuse Crunch Defeat Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke and Hartford Wolf Pack's Dylan Garand and Connor Mackey on game night

(Syracuse Crunch) Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke and Hartford Wolf Pack's Dylan Garand and Connor Mackey on game night(Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win keeps the Crunch undefeated on home ice as they advance to 5-3-0-0 on the season.

Goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win in net for the Crunch stopping 23-of-25 shots. Dylan Garand turned aside 23-of-26 shots between the pipes for the Wolf Pack. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-4 opportunities, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3.

The Crunch were first on the board with a power-play goal 5:23 into the game. Logan Brown dished a feed down towards Dylan Duke that ricocheted off a defender's skate and ended up in the crease for the rookie forward to chip in.

The Wolf Pack evened the score when they capitalized on an odd man rush and scored a shorthanded goal at the 13:52 mark of the middle frame. Dylan Roobroeck skated the puck down the right wing before sending a last-minute pass for Anton Blidh to redirect in on the back door. Three minutes later, Blade Jenkins sniped a shot from the right face-off dot to put Hartford on top.

Syracuse knotted the score at 2-2 just 1:31 into the third period. Declan Carlile fired a shot from a sharp angle along the goal line that bounded off Niko Huuhtanen and into the back of the net. The teams remained tied through regulation and the game went into overtime.

Max Crozier potted the game-winner for the Crunch 41 seconds into extra frame. Gabriel Szturc's wrap around attempt was blocked, but the puck came out to the right circle for Crozier to send into the net while Garand was pulled out of position.

The Crunch host the Belleville Senators tomorrow night.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch are 3-0 at home to start the season for the first time since 2009-10.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.