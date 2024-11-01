Eagles Roar Back for 5-3 Win Over Texas

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Jacob MacDonald notched a goal and an assist, while goaltender Trent Miner made 15 saves on 18 shots, as the Eagles erased a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Texas Stars 5-3 on Friday. Forwards Jake Wise, Matthew Phillips, Jason Polin and Jayson Megna also found the back of the net in the victory. Texas goaltender Remi Poirier suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 32 shots.

MacDonald would give Colorado an early lead when he buried a one-timer from the left-wing circle just 4:01 into the contest, putting the Eagles on top, 1-0.

The game's first power play would allow Stars defenseman Christian Kyrou to take advantage of traffic in front of the net, by lighting the lamp with a shot from the point. The goal would square the score at 1-1 with only 1:05 left to play in the first period.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the middle frame, the Stars would take advantage of a fortunate bounce, as a loose puck at the top of the crease deflected off an Eagles defender and rolled into the back of the net. The goal was credited to forward Justin Hryckowian and Texas claimed a 2-1 lead at the 5:20 mark of the second period.

Colorado would knot things up when Wise drove down the ice on a 1-on-1 before snapping home a wrister from the slot, tying the contest at 2-2 with 3:59 left to play in the period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Stars 12-7 in the second stanza and the two teams left for the intermission still tied, 2-2.

Colorado would hop back into the driver's seat just 35 seconds into the third period when Phillips camped at the top of the crease and deflected a shot past Poirier, giving the Eagles a 3-2 advantage.

The lead would grow just 3:32 later when Polin stationed himself at the side of the crease and redirected a shot from the right-wing boards into the back of the net. The goal was Polin's third of the season and put Colorado on top, 4-2.

As time wound down in the contest, the Stars would pull Poirier in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Megna who would take advantage with an empty netter from center ice, pushing the Eagles lead to 5-2 at the 17:45 mark of the third period.

Texas would add a late goal from the blue line from defenseman Luke Krys, making it 5-3 with only 32 seconds left to play in the game.

Colorado outshot the Stars by a final count of 33-18, as the Eagles finished 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Texas Stars on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.

