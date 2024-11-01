Griffins Suffer First Home Loss to Rockford, 4-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Griffins suffered their first home loss of the season on Friday to the Rockford IceHogs 4-1 at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids' two regulation losses this season have both been at the hands of the IceHogs.

The 18 goals surrendered by Grand Rapids tied the franchise record low over the first nine games of a season, as they allowed the same amount in 2004-05. Brogan Rafferty scored the lone goal for the Griffins, and veteran Josiah Didier and rookie Nate Danielson were credited with the assists. Dan Watson appeared in his 500th game as a professional head coach and Jakub Rychlovsky skated in his 300th professional contest.

The Griffins trailed 1-0 early when University of Michigan graduate Frank Nazar scored just 3:54 into the first period. The IceHogs quickly extended their lead at 6:40 when Gavin Hayes found the back of the net during a power play when he sent the puck over Sebastian Cossa's shoulder from the left circle.

Rockford cashed in its second power-play goal of the game at 7:36 in the second frame to make the score 3-0. Colton Dach tipped a pass from Zach Sanford and Landon Slaggert collected the loose puck for the tally. Grand Rapids threatened to trim the lead down when Dominik Shine found himself ahead of Rockford defenders at 6:50 but failed to find the back of the net on the breakaway.

The Griffins got on the board with 8:24 remaining to make the score 3-1 and prevent the shutout. Didier sent a pass from atop the right circle to Rafferty who fired a slapshot from the blue line for the goal.

Grand Rapids pulled Cossa with 3:24 left to play, but Dach found paydirt on the empty netter just five seconds later and extended the score to 4-1. Rockford held the Griffins at bay for the rest of the period and skated away with a 4-1 win.

Notes

Through two games, the Griffins have been outscored by Rockford 8-2. Against all other opponents, Grand Rapids has a plus-nine scoring advantage (19-10).

Grand Rapids has been outshot every game this season, including 28-24 tonight. The Griffins have averaged 24 shots per game while giving up 31.1.

Rockford 2 1 1 - 4

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Rockford, Nazar 3 (Seney, Fitzgerald), 3:54. 2, Rockford, Hayes 2 (Dach, Sanford), 6:40 (PP). Penalties-Danielson Gr (slashing), 4:57; Shine Gr (cross-checking), 8:57; Korchinski Rfd (hooking), 13:33.

2nd Period-3, Rockford, Slaggert 1 (Dach, Sanford), 7:36 (PP). Penalties-Shine Gr (tripping), 0:11; Ludwinski Rfd (hooking), 3:08; Rychlovsky Gr (interference), 5:39; Cates Rfd (hooking), 8:50; Seney Rfd (tripping), 11:18.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Rafferty 2 (Didier, Danielson), 11:36. 5, Rockford, Dach 3 16:41 (EN). Penalties-Viro Gr (hooking), 13:37.

Shots on Goal-Rockford 10-11-7-28. Grand Rapids 10-8-6-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 2 / 5; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Rockford, Commesso 2-1-0 (24 shots-23 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 4-2-1 (27 shots-24 saves).

A-7,420

Three Stars

1. RFD Dach (goal, two assists); 2. RFD Hayes (game-winner); 3. RFD Nazar (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 6-2-1-0 (13 pts.) / Sun., Nov. 3 at Cleveland 6:30 p.m.

Rockford: 3-3-0-0 (6 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Chicago 7 p.m. CDT

