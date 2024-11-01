Defenseman Gavin White Returns to Texas Stars from Idaho
November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Gavin White has been recalled by Dallas from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned back to Texas.
White, 21, scored one goal in three games for the Steelheads since he was loaned to Idaho on Oct. 24. The defenseman scored his first professional goal Oct. 26 against the Toledo Walleye in a 5-2 loss. He returns to the Stars where he has yet to make his season debut. White tallied 11 assists and a +4 rating in 49 games with Texas as a rookie in 2023-24.
The Brockville, Ontario native was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Stars take on the Colorado Eagles tonight and Saturday at 8:05 p.m. CT at Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Gavin White
(Logan Foust)
