Panthers Assign Patrick Giles to Charlotte

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers announced today that they have assigned forward Patrick Giles to Charlotte.

The 24-year-old made his NHL debut this season and has appeared in nine games thus far for Florida. Last season Giles posted 23 points (13g, 10a) in 66 games for Charlotte, and over his tenure with the Checkers he has amassed 37 points (16g, 21a) in 148 AHL games.

The Checkers are out on the road this weekend, visiting the defending champion Hershey Bears for a pair of contests starting Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.