Panthers Assign Patrick Giles to Charlotte
November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers announced today that they have assigned forward Patrick Giles to Charlotte.
The 24-year-old made his NHL debut this season and has appeared in nine games thus far for Florida. Last season Giles posted 23 points (13g, 10a) in 66 games for Charlotte, and over his tenure with the Checkers he has amassed 37 points (16g, 21a) in 148 AHL games.
The Checkers are out on the road this weekend, visiting the defending champion Hershey Bears for a pair of contests starting Saturday night.
