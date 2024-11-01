Moose Downed, 4-2, To Admirals

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (3-4-0-0) fell 4-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals (7-1-0-0) in Friday night's action. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 win against the Rockford IceHogs the weekend before.

Reid Schaefer opened the scoring for the Admirals just over seven minutes into the first period. Kieffer Bellows doubled Milwaukee's lead with nine seconds left to play, leaving the Moose trailing 2-0 at the end of the first frame. Thomas Milic made six saves on eight shots in the Manitoba net, and Matthew Murray stopped all 10 shots he faced for Milwaukee.

Nikita Chibrikov scored just under three minutes into the period, cutting Milwaukee's lead in half. The Russian winger was set up by Chaz Lucius off the rebound, to snag his third goal of the season and get the Moose back within one. Manitoba tied the game when Axel Jonsson-Fjällby broke away shorthanded and tucked away a slick finish with seven minutes left in the period. The Admirals fired right back when Schaefer struck again just five seconds later, ending the period 3-2 for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee added to its lead when Nick Blankenburg scored on the powerplay seven minutes into the final frame to put the Admirals up 4-2. Despite a final push from the Moose, registering nine shots in the final three minutes of the period, Murray was able to keep his net clear and secure the win for Milwaukee. Milic made 20 saves on 24 shots for Manitoba, and Murray went 30 for 32 in the Admirals net.

Quotable

Moose Forward Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)

"I didn't like our start. We gave them that momentum in the first, but I loved the compete after that. I thought we had a good second, and a good push in the third, but came up short."

Statbook

Nikita Chibrikov (1G) has points in three straight games (2G, 1A)

Chaz Lucius (1A) has a point in his past two appearances (2A)

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (1G) has a point in two of his past three games (1G, 1A)

What's Next?

The Moose rematch against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Nov. 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Prepared by Gwen Blackwell

