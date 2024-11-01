American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 26th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Celebration Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud again to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca celebration month, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 20 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards. The AHL and its teams also support a variety of local cancer hospitals, clinics and advocacy groups.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Additionally, donations raised will also continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer™ nights being hosted by AHL teams:

November 2 - Cleveland Monsters

November 8 - Ontario Reign

November 9 - Calgary Wranglers

November 15 - Abbotsford Canucks, Iowa Wild, Rockford IceHogs

November 16 - Rochester Americans

November 17 - Toronto Marlies

November 22 - Laval Rocket, Texas Stars

November 23 - Belleville Senators, Bridgeport Islanders, Hartford Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, Tucson Roadrunners

November 29 - Manitoba Moose

November 30 - Hershey Bears, Springfield Thunderbirds, Syracuse Crunch

January 3 - Milwaukee Admirals

