P-Bruins Fended off by Rocket

November 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Laval, QC - Forward Georgii Merkulov netted the lone goal for the Providence Bruins in a 2-1 loss to the Laval Rocket on Friday night at Place Bell. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 14 saves.

How It Happened While on the power play, Jared Davidson's one-timer from the right circle whistled inside the far post, giving the Rocket a 1-0 lead with 12:27 remaining in the first period. From the left circle, Merkulov snapped a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:12 to play in the second frame. A turnover in the defensive zone led to an odd man rush shorthanded, where Owen Beck tucked the puck around the goaltender on the backhand, giving Laval a 2-1 lead 1:03 into the third period.

Stats Merkulov's tally was his first of the season. DiPietro stopped 14 of the 16 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots. The power play went 0-for-6 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3. The Providence Bruins fall to 3-5-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Laval to face the Rocket on Saturday, November 2 at Place Bell. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

